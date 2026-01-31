Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Subros Q3 PAT jumps 6% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Subros Q3 PAT jumps 6% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Subros' consolidated net profit jumped 5.55% to Rs 34.75 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 32.92 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 15.43% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 947.68 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2.40 crore in the third quarter of FY26, down 2.40% YoY.

During the quarter, EBITDA jumped 8.12% YoY to Rs 87.19 crore while EBITDA margin stood at 9.23%.

The company approved a capacity addition at its Karsanpura manufacturing facility in Gujarat, including the proposed installation of a new local electric compressor line and the expansion of local ICE compressor capacity at the plant in Karsanpura, Ahmedabad district.

 

Subros was incorporated in 1985 as a joint venture public limited company with Suri family of India (36.79% ownership), Denso Corporation, Japan (20% ownership) & Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan (11.96% ownership). It is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying Auto Air Conditioning products for all major Automakers in Passenger and Commercial Vehicle Space. It has a technical collaboration with Denso Corporation.

Shares of Subros shed 0.57% to settle at Rs 809.45 on Friday, 30 January 2026.

Relaxo Footwears Q3 PAT tumbles 20% YoY to Rs 27 cr

Meghmani Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit declines 30.10% in the December 2025 quarter

MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 13.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 7.61% in the December 2025 quarter

