Subros Q3 PAT jumps 6% YoY to Rs 35 cr
Subros' consolidated net profit jumped 5.55% to Rs 34.75 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 32.92 crore posted in Q3 FY25.
Revenue from operations rose 15.43% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 947.68 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 2.40 crore in the third quarter of FY26, down 2.40% YoY.
During the quarter, EBITDA jumped 8.12% YoY to Rs 87.19 crore while EBITDA margin stood at 9.23%.
The company approved a capacity addition at its Karsanpura manufacturing facility in Gujarat, including the proposed installation of a new local electric compressor line and the expansion of local ICE compressor capacity at the plant in Karsanpura, Ahmedabad district.
Subros was incorporated in 1985 as a joint venture public limited company with Suri family of India (36.79% ownership), Denso Corporation, Japan (20% ownership) & Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan (11.96% ownership). It is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying Auto Air Conditioning products for all major Automakers in Passenger and Commercial Vehicle Space. It has a technical collaboration with Denso Corporation.
Shares of Subros shed 0.57% to settle at Rs 809.45 on Friday, 30 January 2026.
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 3:31 PM IST