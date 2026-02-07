Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Birla Precision Technologies unveils new brand logo

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

Birla Precision Technologies has unveiled a new brand logo, replacing the existing logo, as part of its new brand identity and vision.

The new brand identity reflects the Company's strategic evolution towards a technology-driven, diversified, and future-ready organisation. The rebranding underscores Birla Precision's renewed focus on trust, growth, innovation, and expansion into emerging industry segments, while continuing to uphold its legacy and longstanding commitment to advanced manufacturing and precision engineering.

Feb 07 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

