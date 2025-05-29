Birlasoft consolidated net profit declines 32.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.35% to Rs 1316.89 croreNet profit of Birlasoft declined 32.19% to Rs 122.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 180.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.35% to Rs 1316.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1362.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.15% to Rs 516.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 623.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 5375.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5278.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1316.891362.55 -3 5375.245278.15 2 OPM %13.1816.27 -12.9815.84 - PBDT187.94263.31 -29 782.54919.79 -15 PBT166.30242.22 -31 696.83834.76 -17 NP122.11180.08 -32 516.76623.76 -17
