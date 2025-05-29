Sizemasters Technology standalone net profit declines 41.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.06% to Rs 3.70 croreNet profit of Sizemasters Technology declined 41.18% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.45% to Rs 2.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.52% to Rs 14.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.703.59 3 14.1710.94 30 OPM %5.9516.16 -20.6823.31 - PBDT0.410.70 -41 3.593.18 13 PBT0.390.68 -43 3.503.11 13 NP0.300.51 -41 2.622.33 12
