The Phosphate Company standalone net profit declines 10.21% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 32.10% to Rs 70.95 croreNet profit of The Phosphate Company declined 10.21% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.10% to Rs 70.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales70.9553.71 32 OPM %10.8013.72 -PBDT6.216.71 -7 PBT5.976.46 -8 NP4.224.70 -10
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 3:51 PM IST