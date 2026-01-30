The Phosphate Company standalone net profit declines 10.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.10% to Rs 70.95 crore

Net profit of The Phosphate Company declined 10.21% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.10% to Rs 70.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.70.9553.7110.8013.726.216.715.976.464.224.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News