Birlasoft receives revision in credit ratings from CARE

Long-term Bank Facilities (Rs 307 crore) - CARE AA+; Stable (revised from CARE AA; Stable)

Long-term/Short term Bank Facilities (Rs 20 crore) - CARE AA+; Stable / CARE A1+ (revised from CARE AA; Stable / CARE A1+)

Short-term Bank Facilities (Rs 25 crore) - CARE A1+ (reaffirmed)

Birlasoft has received revision in credit ratings from CARE Ratings as under: