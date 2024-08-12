Business Standard
BKM Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore
Net Loss of BKM Industries reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.020 0 OPM %-2500.000 -PBDT-0.50-0.26 -92 PBT-0.71-0.26 -173 NP-0.71-0.26 -173
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

