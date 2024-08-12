RattanIndia Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 376.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 96.75% to Rs 2494.04 croreNet profit of RattanIndia Enterprises rose 376.41% to Rs 851.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 178.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 96.75% to Rs 2494.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1267.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2494.041267.60 97 OPM %41.340.12 -PBDT1009.15182.58 453 PBT1005.17178.69 463 NP851.73178.78 376
