RattanIndia Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 376.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 96.75% to Rs 2494.04 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of RattanIndia Enterprises rose 376.41% to Rs 851.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 178.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 96.75% to Rs 2494.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1267.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2494.041267.6041.340.121009.15182.581005.17178.69851.73178.78