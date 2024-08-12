Business Standard
Juniper Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.67 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 19.11% to Rs 199.69 crore
Net profit of Juniper Hotels reported to Rs 11.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.11% to Rs 199.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 167.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales199.69167.65 19 OPM %31.4137.62 -PBDT39.610.18 21906 PBT13.09-19.18 LP NP11.67-10.85 LP
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

