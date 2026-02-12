Weizmann consolidated net profit rises 19.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.42% to Rs 28.46 crore

Net profit of Weizmann rose 19.10% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.42% to Rs 28.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.28.4628.5816.7614.664.693.893.543.192.371.99

