Motor & General Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Motor & General Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales decline 6.32% to Rs 1.63 crore

Net loss of Motor & General Finance reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.32% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.631.74 -6 OPM %-13.50-13.79 -PBDT0.240.45 -47 PBT-0.030.17 PL NP-0.030.17 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Weizmann consolidated net profit rises 19.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mukand consolidated net profit declines 31.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Rhetan TMT standalone net profit rises 220.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit declines 29.45% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

