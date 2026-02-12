Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 11.55% to Rs 131.33 croreNet Loss of Shalimar Paints reported to Rs 26.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.55% to Rs 131.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 148.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales131.33148.48 -12 OPM %-8.06-10.70 -PBDT-16.87-20.47 18 PBT-22.05-24.56 10 NP-26.65-24.56 -9
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:52 PM IST