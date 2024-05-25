Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BLB reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 166.27% to Rs 205.35 crore
Net loss of BLB reported to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 166.27% to Rs 205.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 56.86% to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.69% to Rs 314.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 218.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales205.3577.12 166 314.38218.79 44 OPM %-1.422.80 -1.503.78 - PBDT-3.022.01 PL 3.697.48 -51 PBT-3.091.95 PL 3.507.22 -52 NP-2.362.27 PL 2.616.05 -57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 108.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sybly Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

VL E-Governance &amp; IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 163.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Purohit Construction reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lead Financial Services standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Mid India Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kemp &amp; Co standalone net profit declines 77.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Advance Petrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon