BLB reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.90 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 65.43% to Rs 73.37 crore

Net loss of BLB reported to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 65.43% to Rs 73.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales73.3744.35 65 OPM %-8.405.14 -PBDT-6.412.02 PL PBT-6.441.99 PL NP-4.901.48 PL

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

