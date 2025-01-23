Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5; counting on March 8

Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5; counting on March 8

Image

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Polling for the Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 8. The 70-member Delhi Assembly's term is set to end on February 23.

In keeping with tradition, Delhi will witness single-phase polling. Over 13,033 polling stations are being prepared to accommodate more than 1.55 crore registered voters. The election is shaping up to be a fierce three-way contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals AAP will seek a third consecutive term, leveraging its stronghold in the city-state. Meanwhile, the Congress is looking to stage a comeback, and the BJP aims to break AAPs dominance and strengthen its influence in the national capital.

 

A total of 699 candidates are contesting the Delhi elections, a marginal increase from the 672 candidates who participated in the 2020 Assembly polls

In addition to the Delhi polls, by-elections for two Assembly constituenciesMilkipur in Uttar Pradesh and Erode in Tamil Naduwill also take place on February 5.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JD(U) sacks Manipur unit chief amid speculation over BJP ties

JD(U) sacks Manipur unit chief amid speculation over BJP ties

Stock Alert: BPCL, Hindustan Unilever, Pidilite Inds, Piramal Pharma

Stock Alert: BPCL, Hindustan Unilever, Pidilite Inds, Piramal Pharma

Jupiter Wagons board to mull fund raising on 29th Jan 2025

Jupiter Wagons board to mull fund raising on 29th Jan 2025

Jana Small Finance Bank spurts after good sequential numbers

Jana Small Finance Bank spurts after good sequential numbers

Board of Tata Communications approves investment in TC Netherlands

Board of Tata Communications approves investment in TC Netherlands

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon