Bloom Industries standalone net profit rises 78.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.41% to Rs 8.58 croreNet profit of Bloom Industries rose 78.57% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.41% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.586.29 36 OPM %5.484.77 -PBDT0.350.13 169 PBT0.340.13 162 NP0.250.14 79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content