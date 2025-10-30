Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions appoints Sukhvinder Gill as Strategic Advisor

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions appoints Sukhvinder Gill as Strategic Advisor

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced the appointment of Sukhvinder Gill as Strategic Advisor. Gill, formerly an influential investor at SoftBank Vision Fund, joins the company at a pivotal time as it accelerates its growth and innovation agenda in the global technology sector.

With more than thirty years of extensive experience across international financial markets and venture capital, Gill is widely recognized for his deep expertise in strategic investment, business growth advisory, and driving market leadership. During his tenure at SoftBank Vision Fundone of the world's largest and most influential technology investment platformsGill played a critical role in sourcing, evaluating, and structuring investments into some of the most groundbreaking technology ventures globally. His leadership contributed to SoftBank's participation in renowned companies such as Jobandtalent, Jellysmack, Our Crowd, Better, and Primary Bid. These investments have had a significant impact on the technology landscape, propelling innovation and enabling rapid company scaling.

 

Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 0.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Nifty below 25,950; metal shares decline

Nasdaq Hits Record High Despite Fed Uncertainty and Powell's Cautious Tone

India's electronics exports spike around 42% in first half of this fiscal

BHEL gains as Q2 PAT skyrockets 253% YoY to Rs 375 cr

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

