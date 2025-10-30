Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's electronics exports spike around 42% in first half of this fiscal

India's electronics exports spike around 42% in first half of this fiscal

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Indias electronics exports surged by 41.9%, reaching USD 22.2 billion during AprilSeptember 2025, compared to USD 15.6 billion in the same period last year. Smartphone exports grew by an impressive 58%, touching USD 13.38 billion, up from USD 8.47 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. In FY 202425, India recorded USD 38.6 billion in electronics exports, a 32.6% year-on-year increase, firmly establishing its expanding role in global value chains. India now ranks as the third-largest smartphone exporter globally.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BHEL gains as Q2 PAT skyrockets 253% YoY to Rs 375 cr

BHEL gains as Q2 PAT skyrockets 253% YoY to Rs 375 cr

Vaibhav Global surges after Q2 PAT jumps 71% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Vaibhav Global surges after Q2 PAT jumps 71% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Volumes spurt at Neuland Laboratories Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Neuland Laboratories Ltd counter

Nifty below 25,950; Pharma shares decline

Nifty below 25,950; Pharma shares decline

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth negative

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth negative

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenStudds Accessories IPO OpenUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon