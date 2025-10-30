Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 0.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.55% to Rs 438.90 croreNet profit of Veritas Finance rose 0.34% to Rs 67.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 438.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 376.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales438.90376.57 17 OPM %53.1157.04 -PBDT96.0697.33 -1 PBT88.4890.02 -2 NP67.6567.42 0
