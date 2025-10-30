Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 0.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 0.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Sales rise 16.55% to Rs 438.90 crore

Net profit of Veritas Finance rose 0.34% to Rs 67.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 438.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 376.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales438.90376.57 17 OPM %53.1157.04 -PBDT96.0697.33 -1 PBT88.4890.02 -2 NP67.6567.42 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty below 25,950; metal shares decline

Nifty below 25,950; metal shares decline

Nasdaq Hits Record High Despite Fed Uncertainty and Powell's Cautious Tone

Nasdaq Hits Record High Despite Fed Uncertainty and Powell's Cautious Tone

India's electronics exports spike around 42% in first half of this fiscal

India's electronics exports spike around 42% in first half of this fiscal

BHEL gains as Q2 PAT skyrockets 253% YoY to Rs 375 cr

BHEL gains as Q2 PAT skyrockets 253% YoY to Rs 375 cr

Vaibhav Global surges after Q2 PAT jumps 71% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Vaibhav Global surges after Q2 PAT jumps 71% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon