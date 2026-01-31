Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit declines 15.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.91% to Rs 1616.16 crore

Net profit of Blue Dart Express declined 15.65% to Rs 68.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 81.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 1616.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1511.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1616.161511.6917.3815.83267.65230.58122.89109.2668.3381.01

