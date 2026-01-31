Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit declines 15.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 6.91% to Rs 1616.16 crore

Net profit of Blue Dart Express declined 15.65% to Rs 68.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 81.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 1616.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1511.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1616.161511.69 7 OPM %17.3815.83 -PBDT267.65230.58 16 PBT122.89109.26 12 NP68.3381.01 -16

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

