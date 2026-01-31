Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 7.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.95% to Rs 1185.76 crore

Net profit of Aster DM Healthcare declined 7.64% to Rs 52.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.95% to Rs 1185.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1049.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1185.761049.8117.0817.68199.01187.81131.34125.6052.4556.79

