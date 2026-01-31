Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 163.61% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 11.77% to Rs 27371.42 croreNet profit of Steel Authority of India rose 163.61% to Rs 374.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 141.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.77% to Rs 27371.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24489.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales27371.4224489.91 12 OPM %8.388.29 -PBDT1995.281714.96 16 PBT479.76294.36 63 NP374.03141.89 164
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:09 AM IST