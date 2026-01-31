Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 163.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.77% to Rs 27371.42 crore

Net profit of Steel Authority of India rose 163.61% to Rs 374.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 141.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.77% to Rs 27371.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24489.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.27371.4224489.918.388.291995.281714.96479.76294.36374.03141.89

