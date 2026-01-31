DOMS Industries standalone net profit rises 16.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.22% to Rs 511.14 crore

Net profit of DOMS Industries rose 16.58% to Rs 54.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.22% to Rs 511.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 432.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.511.14432.3617.1616.9390.0276.6672.5262.2454.2246.51

