Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit rises 525.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Odyssey Corporation rose 525.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 43.11% to Rs 7.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.8913.87-30.67-3.392.430.362.280.240.750.12

