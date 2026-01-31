Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit rises 525.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 43.11% to Rs 7.89 croreNet profit of Odyssey Corporation rose 525.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 43.11% to Rs 7.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.8913.87 -43 OPM %-30.67-3.39 -PBDT2.430.36 575 PBT2.280.24 850 NP0.750.12 525
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:09 AM IST