AVI Polymers standalone net profit rises 35000.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 132.32 croreNet profit of AVI Polymers rose 35000.00% to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 132.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales132.320 0 OPM %8.150 -PBDT10.870.03 36133 PBT10.870.03 36133 NP7.020.02 35000
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:09 AM IST