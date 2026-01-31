AVI Polymers standalone net profit rises 35000.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 132.32 crore

Net profit of AVI Polymers rose 35000.00% to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 132.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024.132.3208.15010.870.0310.870.037.020.02

