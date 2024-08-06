Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit declines 14.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.27% to Rs 162.90 croreNet profit of Blue Jet Healthcare declined 14.37% to Rs 37.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.27% to Rs 162.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 179.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales162.90179.54 -9 OPM %27.1732.84 -PBDT52.9563.97 -17 PBT49.4757.92 -15 NP37.7844.12 -14
