Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit declines 12.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Z F Steering Gear (India) declined 12.76% to Rs 10.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 128.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 120.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.128.10120.8712.6915.2123.1025.0414.2217.2810.1911.68