Haryana Capfin standalone net profit rises 26.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of Haryana Capfin rose 26.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.420.37 14 OPM %59.5254.05 -PBDT0.250.20 25 PBT0.250.20 25 NP0.190.15 27
