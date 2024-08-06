Haryana Capfin standalone net profit rises 26.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Haryana Capfin rose 26.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.420.3759.5254.050.250.200.250.200.190.15