Shree Steel Wire Ropes standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.33% to Rs 2.55 croreNet profit of Shree Steel Wire Ropes rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.552.27 12 OPM %2.755.29 -PBDT0.110.12 -8 PBT0.020.04 -50 NP0.030.01 200
