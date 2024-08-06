Shree Steel Wire Ropes standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.33% to Rs 2.55 crore

Net profit of Shree Steel Wire Ropes rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.552.272.755.290.110.120.020.040.030.01