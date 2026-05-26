Blue Star Ltd Slips 2.25%

Blue Star Ltd has lost 11.17% over last one month compared to 1.58% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.57% drop in the SENSEX

Blue Star Ltd fell 2.25% today to trade at Rs 1614.7. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.59% to quote at 58147.01. The index is down 1.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd decreased 0.97% and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd lost 0.94% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 0.95 % over last one year compared to the 7.24% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Blue Star Ltd has lost 11.17% over last one month compared to 1.58% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.57% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2247 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 39532 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2049.95 on 04 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1450 on 02 Apr 2026.

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