BN Agrochem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.78 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net loss of BN Agrochem reported to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 125.44% to Rs 192.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 85.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.192.1285.22-8.419.18-7.8711.16-8.0611.13-6.7810.09

