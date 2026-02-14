Budget Session's first phase ends amid trade deal row, Naravane memoir controversy
Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned until March 9, with the full session scheduled to run till April 2.
The initial phase focused on the Union Budget 2026-27 and the Motion of Thanks to the Presidents Address, but proceedings were repeatedly disrupted by opposition protests, leading to suspensions and sharp confrontations.
Disputes escalated over Rahul Gandhis attempt to cite excerpts from Naravanes unpublished book, prompting objections from the government and clarification from Penguin Random House India and the former Army Chief that the memoir has not yet been published. The recess will allow Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments, while key legislative business is expected in the second phase.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Supreme Infrastructure India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 49.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 11:31 AM IST