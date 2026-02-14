Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Budget Session's first phase ends amid trade deal row, Naravane memoir controversy

Budget Session's first phase ends amid trade deal row, Naravane memoir controversy

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
The first phase of the Budget Session concluded on Friday (13 February) amid intense political exchanges over the India-US interim trade deal and the controversy surrounding former Army Chief MM Naravane's unpublished memoir.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned until March 9, with the full session scheduled to run till April 2.

The initial phase focused on the Union Budget 2026-27 and the Motion of Thanks to the Presidents Address, but proceedings were repeatedly disrupted by opposition protests, leading to suspensions and sharp confrontations.

Disputes escalated over Rahul Gandhis attempt to cite excerpts from Naravanes unpublished book, prompting objections from the government and clarification from Penguin Random House India and the former Army Chief that the memoir has not yet been published. The recess will allow Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments, while key legislative business is expected in the second phase.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit declines 18.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit declines 18.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit declines 67.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit declines 67.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Supreme Infrastructure India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 49.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Supreme Infrastructure India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 49.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Makers Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.94 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Makers Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.94 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 346.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 346.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today