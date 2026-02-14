Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit declines 18.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.64% to Rs 34.89 crore

Net profit of Innovana Thinklabs declined 18.22% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.64% to Rs 34.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.34.8928.9235.1157.4014.0416.3610.9514.529.5611.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News