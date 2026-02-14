Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit declines 18.22% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 20.64% to Rs 34.89 croreNet profit of Innovana Thinklabs declined 18.22% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.64% to Rs 34.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales34.8928.92 21 OPM %35.1157.40 -PBDT14.0416.36 -14 PBT10.9514.52 -25 NP9.5611.69 -18
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 11:06 AM IST