Sical Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 48.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sical Logistics reported to Rs 48.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 87.03% to Rs 93.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.93.1649.8119.1614.583.80-1.27-6.54-10.4548.04-4.66

