Board of Andhra Paper approves capex of Rs 270 cr for new tissue paper machine

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 02 February 2024
The Board of Andhra Paper at its meeting held on 02 February 2024 has approved installation of Tissue paper machine at Kadiyam Manufacturing facility, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh with a capacity to produce 100 tons per day with state-of-the art technology to extend product portfolio through production of different grades of tissue paper viz. facial tissue, toilet tissue, napkin, towel grade tissue with a capital investment outlay not exceeding Rs 270 crore.
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

