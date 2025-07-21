Monday, July 21, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Bharat Global Developers approves regularization of directors

Board of Bharat Global Developers approves regularization of directors

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 21 July 2025

The Board of Bharat Global Developers at its meeting held on 21 July 2025 has approved the following:

1. Approved regularization of Niyati Vaishnav Ambani (DIN: 07365260) as Non Executive and Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of members.

2. Approved regularization of Tahir Mustufa Masalawala (DIN: 08681775) as Executive Director of the Company subject to approval of members.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

