Board of BLS International Services approves acquisition of majority stake in SLW Media

At meeting held on 30 August 2024

This strategic move will enhance the brand equity of the company at a global scale into the rapidly growing sports and leisure sector.

The Board of BLS International Services at its meeting held on 30 August 2024 has approved to enter into the share purchase agreement to acquire 5,100 equity share i.e. 51% share capital of SLW Media (SLW), a company incorporated under the law of Companies Act 1956. Consequent to the said acquisition of 5,100 share capital of SLW, it will become a subsidiary of the company (SLW-S).