Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of BLS International Services approves acquisition of majority stake in SLW Media

Board of BLS International Services approves acquisition of majority stake in SLW Media

Image

Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 30 August 2024
The Board of BLS International Services at its meeting held on 30 August 2024 has approved to enter into the share purchase agreement to acquire 5,100 equity share i.e. 51% share capital of SLW Media (SLW), a company incorporated under the law of Companies Act 1956. Consequent to the said acquisition of 5,100 share capital of SLW, it will become a subsidiary of the company (SLW-S).
This strategic move will enhance the brand equity of the company at a global scale into the rapidly growing sports and leisure sector.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Strongest crane

Dutch firm builds world's strongest crane to handle massive energy infra

2024 Paris Paralympics

Paralympics 2024: Avani to Manish, full list of Indian medal winners

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi unveils commemorative stamp and coin celebrating 75 years of Supreme Court

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Three day RSS Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak begins in Kerala's Palakkad

crude oil

Windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil cut to Rs 1,850 per tonne

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon