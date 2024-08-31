Power Grid acquires Bhadla-III & Bikaner-III Transmission under TBCB route

Power Grid Corporation of India, pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on 30 August 2024 acquired Bhadla-III & Bikaner-III Transmission, the Project SPV to establish Transmission System Strengthening for interconnections of Bhadla-III & Bikaner-III Complex, on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator - PFC Consulting.

The project comprises 765kV D/C Transmission Line interconnecting Bhadla-III & Bikaner-III substations and associated bays extension works at these substations in the state of Rajasthan.

