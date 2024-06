This novel recombinant has been developed and is a patented novel recombinant Human Albumin 20% process which is completely-Environment friendly, Consistent High-Quality product, Scalable to massive scales and is cost competitive.

Recombinant Human Albumin 20% targets to fulfil growing demand of human serum albumin to deliver current and growing market demand.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Shilpa Biologicals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare has filed its first Drug Master File of recombinant Human Albumin 20% with USFDA.