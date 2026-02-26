Board of Capillary Technologies India approves investment in wholly owned subsidiary

At meeting held on 24 February 2026

The board of Capillary Technologies India at its meeting held on 24 February 2026 has approved the investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Capillary, for the purpose of acquisition of 100% shareholding in Session M Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mastercard Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Session M Czech Republic s.r.o., directly and through its step-down subsidiary, Capillary Technologies LLC. The acquisition is subject to completion of customary conditions precedent and applicable regulatory approvals, if any.

