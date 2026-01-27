Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of CG Power and Industrial Solutions recommends interim dividend

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Of Rs 1.30 per share

CG Power and Industrial Solutions announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 27 January 2026, inter alia, have recommended the interim dividend of Rs 1.30 per equity Share (i.e. 65%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

