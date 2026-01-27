Sona BLW Precision jumps after Q3 results
Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 6.15% to Rs 486 after the auto components maker posted strong quarterly performance in Q3 FY26.Net profit on an adjusted basis increased 20% YoY to Rs 180.9 crore in Q3 FY26. The company disclosed that reported PAT was impacted by a one-time charge of Rs 30.1 crore linked to the new labour code.
Revenue rose 39% YoY to Rs 1,208.5 crore in Q3 FY26, primarily driven by the expansion of electric vehicle traction motor and railway business in India.
EBITDA increased 30% YoY to Rs 304.6 crore in Q3 FY26. EBITDA margin stood at 25.2% in Q3 FY26, down from 27.0% in Q3 FY25, reflecting a change in product mix.
Business and operational updates showed BEV revenue declined 3% YoY to Rs 320.2 crore but still accounted for a higher 38% share of automotive product revenue, up from 32% in Q2 FY26.
The company said its net order book stood at Rs 23,500 crore as of 31 December 2025, providing strong revenue visibility over the medium term.
The company commercialised a new hydraulic motor controller during the quarter and commenced sample production of in-cabin radar sensors at its Chennai SMT facility, strengthening its localisation capabilities. Management highlighted continued addition of new EV customers and fresh programme wins from existing clients.
Gurugram-based Sona BLW Precision Forgings is one of the worlds leading mobility technology companies. It is a global supplier with manufacturing and assembly facilities, R&D centres, and engineering capability centres across India, the USA, Serbia, Mexico, and China. The company designs, manufactures, and supplies highly engineered, mission-critical systems and components to mobility OEMs. It is a leading supplier of driveline and traction motor solutions to the fast-growing global electric vehicle (EV) market.
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 3:16 PM IST