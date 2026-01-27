Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sona BLW Precision jumps after Q3 results

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 6.15% to Rs 486 after the auto components maker posted strong quarterly performance in Q3 FY26.

Net profit on an adjusted basis increased 20% YoY to Rs 180.9 crore in Q3 FY26. The company disclosed that reported PAT was impacted by a one-time charge of Rs 30.1 crore linked to the new labour code.

Revenue rose 39% YoY to Rs 1,208.5 crore in Q3 FY26, primarily driven by the expansion of electric vehicle traction motor and railway business in India.

EBITDA increased 30% YoY to Rs 304.6 crore in Q3 FY26. EBITDA margin stood at 25.2% in Q3 FY26, down from 27.0% in Q3 FY25, reflecting a change in product mix.

 

Business and operational updates showed BEV revenue declined 3% YoY to Rs 320.2 crore but still accounted for a higher 38% share of automotive product revenue, up from 32% in Q2 FY26.

The company said its net order book stood at Rs 23,500 crore as of 31 December 2025, providing strong revenue visibility over the medium term.

The company commercialised a new hydraulic motor controller during the quarter and commenced sample production of in-cabin radar sensors at its Chennai SMT facility, strengthening its localisation capabilities. Management highlighted continued addition of new EV customers and fresh programme wins from existing clients.

Gurugram-based Sona BLW Precision Forgings is one of the worlds leading mobility technology companies. It is a global supplier with manufacturing and assembly facilities, R&D centres, and engineering capability centres across India, the USA, Serbia, Mexico, and China. The company designs, manufactures, and supplies highly engineered, mission-critical systems and components to mobility OEMs. It is a leading supplier of driveline and traction motor solutions to the fast-growing global electric vehicle (EV) market.

NSE Indices launches Nifty Smallcap 500 Index

Tata Consumer Products board deliberates on stake sale in TRIL Constructions

Tilaknagar Industries announces change in senior management

AXISCADES forges strategic partnership with OGMA - Indtria Aerontica de Portugal

British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

