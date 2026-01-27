Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 10 GW of EPC projects till date

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 10 GW of EPC projects till date

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), subsidiary of Tata Power Company (Tata Power), has commissioned 10 GW of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects till date thereby underscoring its position as the leader player in the renewable energy sector.

TPREL has commissioned 10 GW of EPC projects till date, which comprise 9.7 GW of solar projects and 290 MW of wind projects. These comprise both 4.2 GW in-house projects and 5.8 GW third-party projects.

TPREL has commissioned 1.88 GW of EPC RE capacity in the first 9-months of FY26. This represents a 33% increase compared to the 1.4 GW of projects commissioned during the first 9 months of FY25. These EPC project installations reflect TPREL's seamless execution, rigorous project management, and an unwavering commitment to quality and safety.

 

Of the total 1.88 GW, 1329 MW of solar projects were completed for third party clients and 546 for in house RE projects (187 MW Wind and 359 MW of Solar projects). These projects were executed at multiple sites across 5 states under challenging soil strata and climatic conditions.

In Q3FY26, TPREL completed 941 MW of RE projects, marking its highest-ever quarterly addition and representing a 139% increase over the 393 MW installed in Q3FY25.

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty nears day's high; metals shine; Media, auto drag; VIX up 6%

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Asian Paints Q3FY26 result: Profit falls 4.6% to ₹1,059 cr, revenue up 3.9%

IFB Industries share price slumped over 17% on Tuesday

IFB Industries shares plunge over 17% post Q3 results; Profit dips 23% YoY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Council President Antonio Costa, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, during their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

India-EU trade deal: Exports to double; tariff reductions on 96% goods

pharma, pharma firm, medicines

Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod for generic eye treatment drug

This quarter of TPREL, notable projects commissioned include, NHPC, NLC and SJVNL (DCR compliant solar projects in Bikaner, Rajasthan) and 187 MW wind project in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

TPREL's total utility-scale operational capacity now stands at 6.0 GW, including 4.8 GW solar and 1.2 GW wind. It further plans to commission 0.75 GW of its utility owned capacity during FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AXISCADES forges strategic partnership with OGMA - Indtria Aerontica de Portugal

AXISCADES forges strategic partnership with OGMA - Indtria Aerontica de Portugal

Tata Consumer rises after Q3 PAT climbs 38% YoY to Rs 385 cr

Tata Consumer rises after Q3 PAT climbs 38% YoY to Rs 385 cr

Sona BLW Precision jumps after Q3 results

Sona BLW Precision jumps after Q3 results

NSE Indices launches Nifty Smallcap 500 Index

NSE Indices launches Nifty Smallcap 500 Index

Tata Consumer Products board deliberates on stake sale in TRIL Constructions

Tata Consumer Products board deliberates on stake sale in TRIL Constructions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDividend Stocks TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKRM Ayurveda IPO AllotmentBox Office CollectionBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance