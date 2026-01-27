Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 10 GW of EPC projects till date

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), subsidiary of Tata Power Company (Tata Power), has commissioned 10 GW of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects till date thereby underscoring its position as the leader player in the renewable energy sector.

TPREL has commissioned 10 GW of EPC projects till date, which comprise 9.7 GW of solar projects and 290 MW of wind projects. These comprise both 4.2 GW in-house projects and 5.8 GW third-party projects.

TPREL has commissioned 1.88 GW of EPC RE capacity in the first 9-months of FY26. This represents a 33% increase compared to the 1.4 GW of projects commissioned during the first 9 months of FY25. These EPC project installations reflect TPREL's seamless execution, rigorous project management, and an unwavering commitment to quality and safety.

Of the total 1.88 GW, 1329 MW of solar projects were completed for third party clients and 546 for in house RE projects (187 MW Wind and 359 MW of Solar projects). These projects were executed at multiple sites across 5 states under challenging soil strata and climatic conditions.

In Q3FY26, TPREL completed 941 MW of RE projects, marking its highest-ever quarterly addition and representing a 139% increase over the 393 MW installed in Q3FY25.

This quarter of TPREL, notable projects commissioned include, NHPC, NLC and SJVNL (DCR compliant solar projects in Bikaner, Rajasthan) and 187 MW wind project in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

TPREL's total utility-scale operational capacity now stands at 6.0 GW, including 4.8 GW solar and 1.2 GW wind. It further plans to commission 0.75 GW of its utility owned capacity during FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News