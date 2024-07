At meeting held on 22 July 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Board of Dodla Dairy at its meeting held on 22 July 2024 has approved the allotment of 8,35,074 equity shares under ESOP. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital stands increased to 6,03,27,809 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 60,32,78,090/-.