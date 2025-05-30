Friday, May 30, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank approves QIP issue of Rs 1250 cr

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 30 May 2025

The Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 30 May 2025 has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares or any other eligible securities and / or other securities convertible into equity shares including warrants, or otherwise (collectively Securities) for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs.1,250/- crore by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) and / or through any other permissible mode, in one or more tranches.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

