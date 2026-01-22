Board of Frontier Springs approves issue of bonus shares

At meeting held on 22 January 2026

The board of Frontier Springs at its meeting held on 22 January 2026 has approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 5.10 crore to Rs 15 crore by way of increase of 1 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each.

The board approved the issue of 78,77,022 equity shares as bonus shares in ratio of 2:1.

