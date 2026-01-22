Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Frontier Springs approves issue of bonus shares

Board of Frontier Springs approves issue of bonus shares

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 22 January 2026

The board of Frontier Springs at its meeting held on 22 January 2026 has approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 5.10 crore to Rs 15 crore by way of increase of 1 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each.

The board approved the issue of 78,77,022 equity shares as bonus shares in ratio of 2:1.

Frontier Springs board approves cancellation of forfeited shares

Sensex jumps 330 pts; FMCG shares advance

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 20.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 55.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Maithon Power standalone net profit rises 47.23% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

