Maithon Power standalone net profit rises 47.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.59% to Rs 694.91 crore

Net profit of Maithon Power rose 47.23% to Rs 107.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 694.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 639.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.694.91639.9229.8222.25178.87125.02125.1982.74107.5173.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News