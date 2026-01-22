Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 20.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 20.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 7.41% to Rs 478.08 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC rose 20.07% to Rs 269.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 224.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 478.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 445.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales478.08445.11 7 OPM %60.6061.63 -PBDT372.78311.04 20 PBT361.09299.90 20 NP269.52224.47 20

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

