Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 20.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC rose 20.07% to Rs 269.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 224.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 478.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 445.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.478.08445.1160.6061.63372.78311.04361.09299.90269.52224.47

