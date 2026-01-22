Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 55.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.09% to Rs 58.59 crore

Net profit of Alufluoride rose 55.87% to Rs 9.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.09% to Rs 58.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.58.5947.6023.9322.7314.6010.5512.218.299.436.05

