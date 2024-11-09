Business Standard
Board of GOCL Corporation approves issue of security for loan availed by HNPCL

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 08 November 2024

The Board of GOCL Corporation at its meeting held on 08 November 2024 has approved the request of Hinduja National Power Corporation for issue of security up to an amount of Rs.450 crore.

With this, the amount of HNPCL's loans secured on the land parcels of GOCL, would be reduced from Rs. 1,096.10 crore to Rs. 450 crore.

The Company would be entitled to a commission/charge of 1.50% p.a.

Earlier, HNPCL prepaid its Corporate Loan (originally of Rs.1,000 crore and subsequently enhanced to Rs.1,096.10 crore) by availing refinancing of Rs.450 crore from another lender.

 

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

